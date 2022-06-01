Congress Councilor Attacks Youth In Miryalaguda

NALGONDA: A Congress councilor created ruckus in front of a theatre in Miryalaguda town,Nalgonda district in the State of Telangana on Wednesday. In full public glare, the councilor named Jani from the 43 Ward in the town and his aides thrashed three young men.

As per reports his relative had gone to see a movie at a local Venkateswara Theater on the 30th of May. At the same time, the victims were also watching the movie. A fight broke out between Jani’s relative and the three men over a petty issue. The man complained to the Councilor about the issue on the phone. Jani along with 20 of his aides called them out and thrashed the three of them. He also pushed aside a constable who had come to stop the fight.

The three of them have been identified as Nagaraju, Sathish and Sai Teja. While Nagaraju was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, the other two sustained minor injuries. A case was filed against Jani and he is likely to be arrested and sent to remand.

Meanwhile, a video of the attack had gone viral on social media.

