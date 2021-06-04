Committee Formed To Probe Alleged Sexual Misconduct By Nellore GGH Superintendent

The AP Government has taken a serious note about the alleged incidence of sexual misconduct by the Nellore Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent recently. It was decided to set up a three-member committee comprising senior doctors to look into the issue. Health Minister Alla Nani directed them to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment by a medical student and submit a full report by today evening.

Two committees have already started investigating the GGH incident. One is a four-member committee headed by AC Subba Reddy Medical College Principal Sambashiva Rao on behalf of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) and the other is an independent committee on behalf of the district. The district committee comprises Zilla Parishad CEO, ICDS Project Director, Joint Collector (Asara) and three other members.

The DME committee will make an internal inquiry while the District Committee will make an inquiry from outside. As there has been no complaint filed on this incident and considering the seriousness of the issue the DME Committee and the District Committee will take up the enquiry on suo moto basis. The District Committee Preliminary inquiry report will be received within 24 hours. The Minister said that strict action will be taken against those who have committed a mistake once the report is submitted.

Earlier Vasireddy Padma, Chairperson of AP Women's Commission, spoke to the Nellore District Collector about the incident. She said it was unfortunate that a Superintendent of a Hospital behaves in such a manner that would tarnish the medical profession. The Chairperson advised the victims to come forward and disclose details to the Women's Commission without any fear. She assured that the details of the victims who made the complaint would be kept confidential. She requested the Principal Secretary of Health to conducted an enquiry into the issue of sexual harassment by the GGH superintendent. The audio of the superintendent talking indecently with a medical student had come to light on social media prompting authorities to investigate the incident on Thursday.

