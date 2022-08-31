Cobra movie leaked

Vikram's Cobra is getting a mixed response from the audience. Most of the audience praised Vikram's acting but did not like the story narration. Netizens say that although Flim is a unique concept, the direction, climax, and production design were treffic. Iran Pathan played an Interpol agent role, and he did a good job in the movie. The story revolves around the mysterious killings, where Vikram is behind the killings. Why Vikram is involved in these killings is the story. Anyway, the movie got leaked on piracy websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others. Cobra got pirated after its morning show. The Cobra makers are resolving the issue. If you come across any Cobra pirated copies, report them to the cyber cell.

Cobra is a thriller movie written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studio. The film stars Vikram in the title role alongside KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty, Irfan Pathan, K. S. Ravikumar and Roshan Mathew. The budget of the Cobra movie is Rs 100 crore. It was primarily shot in Chennai, while filming also took place in Kerala, Kolkata, and Russia.