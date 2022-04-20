Choutuppal SHE Team Saves Minor Girl from Forceful Child Marriage

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the Rachakonda Police She Team from the Choutuppal division, in collaboration with district child protection officers, prevented a child marriage and rescued a minor girl.

The parents of a minor girl from Chinna Kodur village had arranged for her to marry a young man from a nearby village.

"We received information that the elders of both sides had fixed the wedding. We went to their houses and counselled their families on the negative impacts of early marriages. They then called off the wedding," police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat praised the She Teams' efforts but warned locals against encouraging child marriages, which he characterised as a crime.

Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage, as well as the child's parents, will be held liable, he said, adding that residents could report child weddings to the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number - 9490617111.