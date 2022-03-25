Chittoor: Three Killed In Bike Accident Enroute RRR Benefit Show

CHITTOOR: Shortly after the death of a fan who died of a heart attack while watching the RRR benefit show, three men died in a horrific road accident in the Chittoor district while they had gone to purchase RRR benefit show tickets on Thursday night.

As per reports the young men who were in their early twenties had gone to V Kota mandal in the district to purchase tickets for the RRR benefit show. As they could not get tickets the disappointed youth were returning home when the accident occurred on the highway. Two bikes collided with each other and three of them died on the spot while another was severely injured. The youth were identified as Durga,Yugundhar and Gangadhar who were residents of V Kota and Ramakuppam mandal.

In another version, one of the victim’s father stated that they had gone to purchase glue to fix the RRR flexi banners of Ram Charan and Jr NTR and were on their way back home when the accident occurred.

Police reached the accident spot and sent the bodies for post mortem. The lone injured man was sent to the hospital. A case was registered and the local police are verifying how the accident occurred and whether they were overspeeding at that time.

