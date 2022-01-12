Chittoor: TDP 'Youth' Leader Arrested For Ganja Smuggling

CHITTOOR: Police arrested BS Harikrishna, president of Puttur Telugu Yuvata - a youth outfit of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Chittoor district, for allegedly smuggling ganja in a vehicle.

As per reports, he was arrested on Monday while transporting 28 kg of cannabis from Visakhapatnam and was caught by the police in the Sringavarapukota constituency of Vizianagaram district. He is said to be a close ally of TDP Nagari constituency in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash.

YSRCP leaders demanded a full inquiry into Harikrishna's illegal affairs. Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP office in Puttur on Tuesday, Municipal Vice-Chairman D Jayaprakash demanded that TDP leader Gali Bhanuprakash, who has been making allegations and maligning Nagari MLA RK Roja, respond to the arrest of his follower Harikrishna. In the past, only sand and liquor used to be smuggled, but now they (TDP) have also started smuggling ganja, he alleged.

