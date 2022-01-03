Chittoor: TDP Leaders Thrash Family For Complaining About Party Flag Pole

Chittoor: Local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders resorted to violence and thrashed members of a family for complaining about a flag pole obstructing their residence.

As per reports a person named Chinnaswamy of Karlagatta village in Santhipuram mandal in the district had recently complained to the authorities to remove the TDP flagpole that was blocking the porch of their house. Outraged that they had complained about them, TDP leaders attacked Chinnaswamy's house on Sunday.

Chinnaswamy's wife Neelamma and son Ravindra were thrashed mercilessly by the TDP leader. The stairs in front of the house were also destroyed making it difficult for them to enter their house. Neelamma, who was critically injured in the attack by TDP leaders, was rushed to Kuppam Area Hospital by locals where she is undergoing treatment.

According to Rallabuduguru SI Lakshmi Reddy, a case has been registered against Muniramayya, a former director of RESCO, Rudrappa, a former sarpanch, and several others, after a complaint was filed by the victims.

