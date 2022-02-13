Chittoor TDP Leader Cheats Three Women In The Name of Marriage

CHITTOOR: A case of cheating and harassment for dowry was filed against a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader in Chittoor district on Saturday. He was accused of marrying and cheating three women over the past six years. A case was filed by the third wife after she got to know of his wrongdoings and for also harassing her for more dowry.

As per reports, the accused Manjunath was the son of one Dandupalli Venkatarama from Nawabukota of Peddathippasamudram in the district. He regularly attended the TDP functions at the state, district, and constituency levels and maintained cordial relations with the party leaders. The man had left for Bengaluru and worked in a concrete mill and after making some money had come back to his village. He later married a young woman named Rajani from in Angallu near Madanapalle. After some time he left her and went back to Bengaluru.

Six years ago he married a young woman named Asha from Chikballapur in Karnataka through a marriage bureau, falsely claiming that he was not married. They also had a five-year-old baby girl named Puneethsri. He then harassed her in the name of extra dowry and fled with her money and jewellery. He went back to Bengaluru and started working as a computer operator in a private hospital.

There he then lured a young woman named Priyanka from Davanagiri in the name of love and promised to marry her. He took a hundred grams of gold and Rs 5 lakh as dowry and got married in the presence of both the families at Dharmasthala three years ago. She became pregnant and birth to a baby girl and was staying at her parent's place.

After that, he vacated his rented house in Bengaluru and returned to his hometown with his belongings. When his wife Priyanka called him on the phone and questioned why he vacated the house, he asked her to come to his village and stay with him there. She came with her baby and started living with him there. Six months later she went back to her parent's home after she was harassed by her husband and in-laws for more dowry.

Priyanka got a whiff of his past and she contacted the second wife Asha. Together they lodged a complaint with SI Madhu Ramchandra at the Peddathippasamudram police station. However, the SI stated that they couldn’t file a complaint here as there was no Aadhaar, ration card etc., as evidence to show that they were residents of the accused place and suggested they return to Bengaluru and lodge a complaint there.

