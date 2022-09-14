Chittoor Police Bust Online Scam Racket, 5 Arrested

CHITTOOR: Chittoor Police busted an online scam racket and arrested five members of a gang on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media Chittoor District Superintendant of Police Y Rishanth Reddy said that Rs 1,80,000 cash, 30 ATM cards, and 30 cell phones from the arrested persons.

He said that they had cheated several people in the district and opened several fake bank accounts. We have also seized gift cards and vouchers and an in-depth inquiry into this matter will be conducted, he said.

Further details are awaited...

Also Read: Bhopal: Bus Driver Rapes Nursery Kid Inside Bus, Woman Attendant Remains Mute Spectator