Chittoor: Minor Boy Sexually Assaults 4 Year Old Girl, Flees With Family

CHITTOOR: A 14-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in Dasarapalle at Penumuru mandal in Chittoor district on Friday night. According to the family member's version and the police, the four-year-old girl from went to play with another child living next door on Friday evening. Once she came home, she told her parents that she had trouble urinating.

The girl was also in pain and when the parents questioned her further, she is said to have told them about what happened to her. After confirming that the child had been sexually assaulted, they went to his home to question him.

Meanwhile, the local village elders intervened and asked them to come and speak to the boy's parents on Saturday.

Once the family members came on Saturday at 8 AM, the house was locked from outside and the accused and his parents had apparently fled from the village.

The child's parents lodged a complaint with the Penumuru police. SI Praveen Kumar said that a case has been registered against the boy under the DISHA and POCSO Act.