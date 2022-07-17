CHITOOR: A man was killed and his wife critically injured after former MLC and TDP leader Gounivari Srinivasulu's vehicle collided with their two-wheeler in a road accident on Saturday evening.

As per reports in Sakshi, the accident took place at around 9:30 pm at Gundishettipalli in Santipuram mandal in the district when the couple who were going on a two-wheeler received serious injuries after allegedly being hit by his car. The husband died in the hospital and the condition of his wife is said to be critical. The couple involved in the accident were identified as Muneppa (65) and Lakshmamma (55) of Bangarupet village in Kolar district of Karnataka.

Onlookers say that Gounivari Srinivasulu was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. When they were six kilometres away from their destination, the TDP leader’s car rammed into their two-wheeler near the Palamaneru national highway. The couple fell onto the road with grievous injuries to their head and legs. They were shifted to Kuppam Area Hospital in an ambulance where Muneppa died while undergoing treatment. Lakshmamma’s condition is said to be critical and she was shifted to PES Hospital.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. When Rallabuduguru SI Muniswamy was contacted about this matter, he stated that they had not received any complaint about the accident leading to several doubts about the case.

Gounivari Srinivasulu hails from Venkatepalle village of Santipuram mandal. He started his political career as an MPP in 1987 and also served as a member of the TTD Trust Board between 2002-04. He was elected as TDP MLC in 2015.

