Chittoor: Headmaster Accused Of Sexually Abusing Primary School Students

CHITTOOR: The incident of a government school headmaster allegedly sexually assaulting girl students in the primary section came to light on Saturday.

As per reports in The Hindu, the teacher working at a government primary school at Bangarupalem Mandal in the Chittoor district was on the run after a student complained to her parents about the incident. The accused was said to have abused several girl students in the primary section of the Chillagundlapalli primary high school which came as shock to the parents.

As per reports one of the victims had complained to her parents about pain in her abdomen, and when the parents questioned her further, the girl broke down and shared her ordeal about the abuse. The parents rushed to the school to detain the teacher, but he had fled by then.

The DEO has started an inquiry after several other girls also came out and complained against the teacher, alleging sexual abuse. He is said to have threatened to kill them if they told their parents or other teachers. The Education Department officials have suspended the teacher and the Bangarupalem police have launched a search to trace the absconding teacher.

The matter was also informed to the Chittoor District Collector. A criminal case was filed under the relevant sections of the IPC and under the POCSO Act.

Also Read: Chennai Gang Beats Man to Death With Liquor Bottles, Take Selfie With Body