Chittoor: Peddathippasamudram Sub Inspector (SI) Madhu Ramachandra on Monday stated that a case was registered against a man and three others for cheating three women in the name of marriage and also for harassing them for dowry.

As reported earlier Dandupalle Manjunath, (32), a TDP leader hailing from Nawabukota in Peddathippasamudram mandal, had married three times and was also involved in harassing the women for additional dowry and money. The matter had come to light after an article was published in Sakshi on Sunday and also based on the complaint of two women who were cheated by him. S Priyanka, his third wife came from Davanagiri, Karnataka, and lodged a complaint with the police about his misdeeds.

A case has been registered against the accused Manjunath,his mother Venkatramanamma, father Venkatramana, and his sister Mamata for their involvement in the cheating case. The SI said the case was registered under sections 495, 498A, 420, and 506 of the IPC.

He said that at around 10 pm on Saturday night, six people from Karnataka came to Manjunath’s house in Nawabukota and entered into an altercation with him. He was informed on the phone about the issue and rushed there to investigate. The case was registered after his third wife Priyanka filed a complaint on Sunday about the injustice meted to her.

Another case was registered after the second wife, Asha lodged a complaint with a woman's Police Station in Chikballapur in Karnataka on November 11, alleging that she was being harassed for extra dowry, and cheated as Manjunath had hidden the fact that he was already married.

The SI said that in the case of the first wife, Manjunath is said to have divorced her, however that matter will also be investigated and verified if he had officially divorced her not.

