Chittoor: 5 Pilgrims Including Infant Killed In Car Crash

CHITTOOR: In a tragic incident a temple trip turned fatal after five pilgrims, including an infant, were killed and three others seriously injured after their speeding car crashed into a road divider at Ithepalli near here on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the vehicle carrying around eight people from Vizianagaram district crashed into the divider and flipped onto the other side of the road before it caught fire. Five of them died on the spot and passers-by tried to douse out the flames and pulled the victims out of the car.

The car was completely burnt in the accident. Police and district authorities reached the accident spot and with the help of locals rushed the injured RUIA Hospital in Chittoor and shifted the bodies to the mortuary there.

They were said to returning after completing darshan at Kanipakam temple near Chittoor when the accident occured. It appears that the driver who was overspeeding might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Further details are awaited...

