Chikkamagaluru: Bus Driver Rapes Girl Passes Her On To Friends, Videographs Act to Blackmail Her

Sexual harassment over women keeps rising in the country. Everyday there are several rape cases registered across India. In another shocking case, a 15-year-old girl was raped by several people for at least 5 months.

At least 8 people have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes including sexual harassment, rape and trafficking of the minor girl. According to the report, the girl was raped for over 5 months in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. Among the arrested persons, the aunt of the minor girl is also there.

The district child welfare committee chairman got this matter to attention. He accused more than 17 people in this case. On January 30th, a report was registered at the Sringeri police station based on the information provided by committee chairman. The Police said that a 15 year-old girl was raped by a total of 17 men for five months.

The girl was working at a stone crushing unit when the incident took place. The bus driver identified as Girish raped the minor girl. He later gave the girl’s details to one of his contacts, Small Abhi. Abhi as well raped the girl and recorded the entire act in order to blackmail her.

Abhi along with his friends again raped and sexually abused the girl. According to the police, a total of 17 persons were involved in the crime. The girl was living with her aunt after her mother’s death. Even when the aunt knew of the abuse, she didn’t report it. So the aunt was arrested as well.

The persons allegedly involved in the crime have been identified as Girish, Small Abhi, Sampath, Ashwath Gowda, Rajesh, Amith, Santhosh, Vikas, Manikanta, Deekshith, Narayana Gowda, Abhi Gowda, Niranjan and the minor’s aunt.

They will face charges under the sections 201, 370 (trafficking), 376 (3), 376 (n) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.