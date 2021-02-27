Chhattisgarh Woman's Battered To Death By Son's Friend For Resisting Rape

Raipur: A 42-year-old woman was beaten to death by her own son's friend.Another sad incident of attack upon a woman in Chhattisgarh. Beaten to death after she reportedly resisted a molestation attempt by youth in Mahasamund district in Chattisgarh. The accused has been identified as Chintamani Patel who was a friend of the woman's son and residents of the same village, the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a village under the Basna police station area of the district when the accused reached his friend's house to call him for watching over his harvester, which was parked in a nearby field.

“Then the victim told the accused that his son was not at home. She accompanied the accused as it was late and he was going alone," Lekhram Thakur, Station House Officer (SHO) Basna was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

On their way to the field, the accused attempted to molest the woman. When she objected to the rape, he hit her with a stone on the head. However, some villagers rushed to the spot after the victim raised an alarm and narrated the incident before she collapsed. But the accused fled the spot after a crowd gathered there.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment. However, the accused was arrested on Thursday based on the statement by the victim.