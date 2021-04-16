Chhattisgarh: Two Assistant Constables Killed in Sukma

Two assistant constables were killed on Thursday in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. According to District SP KL Dhruv, Assistant Constables Poonem Harim (29) and Dhaniram Kashyap (31) of Bejji police station, went to a nearby hospital on a motor vehicle.

While they were returning, unidentified men stopped them. Both the constables died on the spot as they were attacked with sharp weapons.

The deceased, Harim, hails from Nethalnaar Village of Dantewada and Kashyap is from Jegurugonda of Sukma district. Police registered a case and are investigating the murder. The police launched an investigation to know whether Maoists killed them or were they killed in the wake of personal quarrels.

