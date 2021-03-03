Chhattisgarh Boy Kidnapped From Alipiri Bus Stand In Tirupati, Footage Caught On Camera

TIRUPATI: A six-year old boy was kidnapped from the Alipiri Link Bus stand in the temple town of Tirupati in Chittoor district on Wednesday. The incident came to light after the visuals of the boy being taken away were caught on CCTV and the footage was released.

As per reports, the Sivam Kumar Sahoo's family had come from Chhattisgarh to Tirupati to have darshan at Tirumala on the 27th of February.

As they were about to board a bus to Tirumala, the family members sat on the footpath to relax for some time. As they were resting, they realised that the boy was missing.

They immediately filed a complaint with the police, based on the CCTV footage recordings they realised that a man who was sitting along with them had been kidnapped by the boy.

Tirupati Urban police have formed teams to search for the boy's whereabouts and are checking all the exit points in the city.

More details are awaited...

Watch: Alipiri CCTV Camera Captures Tirupati Boy Kidnapping

As per the visuals in the CCTV footage the boy was seen going willingly with the man and there was no sign of force by the man who was clad in a dhoti and carrying a plastic cover bag.