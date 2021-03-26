Chhattisgarh Boy’s Suicide Note Decoded, Reveals Startling Information

Bilaspur: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself in Bilaspur District, Chhattisgarh. He was allegedly sexually abused by his female teacher, who was said to be in love with him.

The accused, Aradhana Ekka, aged 30, was arrested on Tuesday based on a suicide note posted by the boy on social media before he killed himself.

The boy, a Class XI student, studying at a private school, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in the Devrikhurd area on March 18, an official said.

The boy lived with his mother, who had stepped out of the house, and on her return home, she found her son hanging, the police said.

"The boy had posted a scheduled message tagging his friends on Telegram and Instagram," the police said.

"Investigations revealed that the boy had posted a scheduled message (that automatically gets posted on a specified date and time) tagging his friends on Telegram and Instagram social media platforms before taking the extreme step. The message was posted in English but in a coded form," an official said. It took nearly two days for the Police to decode it.

The police's cyber cell decoded the message and found that the boy had accused Ekka of physically and mentally harassing him, following which the teacher was arrested.

The accused female school teacher Ekka has been arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on charges of sexually exploiting the 16-year-old student who ended his life on March 18. The police have booked the teacher under the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the suicide note, that was decoded, it was mentioned that the 16-year-old boy entered into a relationship with his teacher. He is said to have been an academically accomplished student, and she taught him chemistry.

Ekka said that she was in love with him, and initiated a sexual relationship with him, and took advantage of him. However, after a while, she had another affair with a teacher from the same school.

Ekka later decided to marry the other teacher from the same school. Later, she left that school and switched to a government one. But she still maintained contact with the boy for a while and later blocked him. Knowing all this, the student too left the school and joined another one.

The note says that when he tried to meet her, the teacher refused to do so and that he was hurt. He recorded in his note that she used him when it suited her. Owing to this, he decided to end his life, stating that no one would believe his story unless he took this extreme step.

Before ending his life, the student hacked into the teacher’s phone and social media accounts and wiped out all the information. He also sent screenshots of his chats with the teacher to his friends as proof.

The police have recovered the teacher’s cell phone, and it has been sent to cyber experts to retrieve any data left.

However, a video of his suicide went viral soon after the incident which was later the police banned on public platforms.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.

Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.

Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.)