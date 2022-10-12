Chhatrasal Case: Olympian Sushil Kumar Charged With Murder in Sagar Dhankar’s Murder Case

New Delhi: Delhi’s Rohini court on Wednesday framed charges against Olympian Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the murder case of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The charges against the accused were relating to murder, attempt to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, and other sections, including criminal conspiracy.

The court has also framed charges against the two absconded accused in the junior wrestler murder case. After directing to frame charges against the accused persons, Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand directed to produce all the accused persons before court on October 15, 2022.

Advocate RS Malik counsel for the accused Sushil Kumar told the court that it was not a murder but culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, Delhi police submitted that there is sufficient evidence to frame charges of murder and abduction against the champion wrestler and other accused persons in the case.

39-year-old olympian wrestler and his associates assaulted junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, 23, and his friend Sonu in Chhatrasal stadium on the night of 4 May 2021. Both were hospitalised, however, Sagar had succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police said.

It may be recalled here that Sushil Kumar won a bronze medal and silver medal for India in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympic respectively.

