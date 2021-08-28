Chevella Teen Dies On Birthday in Road Accident

A tragic accident took place in Chevella, Rangareddy district on Friday. A teenager and two of his buddies were riding their motorcycles back home to celebrate his birthday when they were hit by an unidentified car. Harijan Jayavardhan (16), Vishnuvardhan (16), and K Prasad (16) were identified as the victims, all close friends and residents of Devuniyerravally village in Chevella Mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

According to officials, the accident happened at around 7 pm on Friday. Jayavardhan, the birthday boy, along with his friends, had planned to have a birthday celebration at home. The accident took place when they were returning home after buying a birthday cake. When they reached Shankarpally-Chevella Road, a careless driver rammed into their bike. According to authorities, they fell on the road and died from multiple severe bleeding injuries.

After receiving information, Chevella police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation and started an investigation. Various surveillance cameras' footage are being analysed to determine which vehicle was involved in the accident. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Chevella for autopsy.