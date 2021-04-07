CHENNAI: A special court sentenced the actor couple Sarathkumar, Radhika and another person to one year's imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crores in connection with a 2018 cheque bounce case on Wednesday.

The case was pending since the year 2015 As per reports Radhika and Sarathkumar's production company Magic Frames had taken Rs 1.50 crore from Radiant Group and produced the movie called 'Idhu Enna Maayam' which was directed by A.L. Vijay and starring Vikram Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Subsequently, Sarath had obtained a hand loan of Rs 50 lakh from Radiance Media In return, he had issued five cheques for Rs 10 lakh each.

The couple allegedly did not repay the loans and the cheques they gave as security also bounced. The Radiant Group then approached the court in 2018 and after almost four years of court battle, the court sentenced them. The case had come up for hearing in the Special Court for MP/MLAs in Chennai on Wednesday, after the submissions made by the counsels were recorded the judge sentenced the actor couple to one year of imprisonment.

