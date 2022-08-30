Chennai: Actor Amala Paul Files Cheating Case Against ‘Estranged’ Friend

Chennai: Popular South Indian actor Amala Paul has filed a case of cheating and threatening against her estranged friend at the Villupuram police station.

In her complaint, Paul has accused her estranged friend Bhavninder Singh Dhatt of cheating her in a business deal and Dhatt was also blackmailing her by threatening to upload her photos on social media.

Acting on Paul’s complaint, Villupuram Crime branch police arrested the accused Bhavninder Singh Dhatt and investigating officers are questioning him. According to a report in The Hindu, the accused has been booked under 16 sections of the law, including forgery, intimidation, and harassment.

Reportedly, Paul and Dhatt had launched a film production company in 2018 and had shifted to Periyamudaliyar Chavadi near Auroville in the district. After some differences cropped up between the actor and her business partner, both parted ways. The actress is reported to have invested more money in the production company. She also produced her latest movie, ‘Cadaver’.

As per media reports, Dhatt had created forged documents and removed Amala Paul as a director of the production company and cheated her.