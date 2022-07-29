Check How Much Chikoti Praveen Paid Celebrities

HYDERABAD: Sensational details have come to light after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at several locations including that of the accused Chikoti Praveen related to money laundering and alleged hawala transactions.

The ED conducted searches at eight locations in Hyderabad and in Andhra Pradesh against casino organisers and agents for violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules. It was alleged that the casino dealers and agents organised casinos in Nepal in June this year and special flights were arranged for the gamers and the winners were reportedly paid through hawala transactions.

The orgnisers had also promoted these casinos on social media and several Tollywood and Bollywood actresses were roped in for this and also to perform at the events. The remuneration of movie stars was also revealed during the investigation.

ED officials as of now are focussing on film stars who promoted the Casino organized in Nepal. ED officials suspect that Chikoti Praveen gave Rs.1 crore to Mallika Sherawat, Rs.80 lakh to Amisha Patel, Rs.50 lakh to Bollywood hero Govinda, Rs.40 lakh to Tollywood actress Esha Rebba, Rs.40 lakh to actress Dimple Hayati, Rs.20 lakh to choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Rs.15 lakh to actress Mumaith Khan.ED is slated to send notices to these celebrities over the alleged payments received.

It is also reported that Chikoti Praveen had close relations with several Ministers and MLAs and a DCCB Chairman. There are also allegations that 16 MLAs are among his customers who went to Nepal and the ED is collecting vital evidence.After conducting raids for 18 hours the ED has also issued notices to Chikoti Praveen and his aide Madhav Reddy to appear before it for questioning on August 1.

Image Source: Chikoti Praveen Instagram a/c

Meanwhile, the Forest Officers have conducted raids at Chikoti Praveen’s farmhouse which is situated on about 20 acres in Kadthal of joint Mahbubnagar district, where he is said to have kept several exotic animals like Ostriches, Burmese pythons, exotic and rare birds, horses, dogs, lizards, and iguanas. Officials said that if they are found to be in violation of rules action would be initiated against the farmhouse owners, they said.

Also Read: Casino Case: Chikoti Praveen, Aides Get ED Notices Over Money Laundering, Celebrities Also Involved