Cheating Case Filed Against Middle Class Melodies Producer Bhavya Anand Prasad

Ramachandrampuram police filed a cheating case against Venigandla Anand Prasad (Bhavya Anand Prasad), a TDP candidate from the Serilingampally constituency in the last elections. According to police, the son and daughter-in-law of Anand Prasad have been arrested. A man lodged a complaint with the police alleging that V. Anand Prasad, who owns Bhavya Constructions and also a well-known producer cheated him.

The victim in his complaint wrote that, in 2017, Anand Prasad had borrowed Rs 1 crore from him saying that he would invest in his company and would pay back four percent of the company's profits to him every year. He further added that Anand Prasad was threatening to kill him. The complaint also mentioned that Anand Prasad had earlier asked the complainant to give some time to return the money as he had lost the elections.

The complainant also said that Anand Prasad owned lands in the Bachupally Bowrampet area and promised to register them in the name of the victim. But, that didn't happen. He also threatened to kill him should he lodge a complaint against him. He further added that Anand Prasad had cheated many people. The police arrested the son, daughter-in-law of Anand Prasad and are on the lookout for others involved in the case.

Bhavya Anand Prasad has produced several films in Tollywood like Gopichand's Souryam, Wanted, Loukyam, Soukyam, etc. He also produced Amaravati, a Ravi Babu film, and Neeku Naaku Dash Dash directed by Teja. Bala Krishna and Puri Jagannadh's Paisa Vasool also released under his banner. He also financed projects like Shamantakamani with Nara Rohit, and recently released Middle Class Melodies.