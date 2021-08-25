Chattisgarh Woman Kills Herself After Husband Eats Chicken in Shravan Masam

Women usually worship God sincerely during the month of Shravan without eating meat. Some even restrict their family members to stop eating meat. One such situation happened in Surajpur of Chattisgarh and a woman kills herself after her husband ate chicken during the Shravan Masam.

Manisha Singh from Karauda village went to a relative’s house along with her husband Ram Janma to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Sunday and returned home. Meanwhile, Ram Janma went to his aunt’s house in the neighbourhood and ate chicken. When Manisha warned him not to eat meat as it is the last day of Shravana Masam, Ram Janma denied it.

Manisha left to her home seriously. After some time when Ram Janma went home to convince her, he saw her wife burning. Though he tried to save her, most of her body was found burnt. She was immediately rushed to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Ram Janma told that Manisha lost her control out of anger and poured kerosene and set herself on fire. The police upon knowing the information, reached the spot and examined the scene. The police registered a case against the incident and are investigating.