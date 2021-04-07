Chandrayanagutta Rave Party: Five Booked For Obscene Dancing

HYDERABAD: The Chandrayangutta police on Tuesday have booked a case against five persons including a local Majilis leader for organising a rave party and obscene dancing, at a farmhouse on February 13.

The incident came to light two months later after a video recording of few men were seen dancing with women who were said to be from different states went viral on social media.

According to the police, one Parvez, a Majilis Party leader from Barkhas organised the rave party at his farmhouse called the Imperial Farm House at Umda Hills in the Chandrayangutta police station limits on February 13. He invited his friends who were said to be businessmen and allegedly arranged dancers through some middlemen to entertain them. Parvez along with his friends Farooq, Jahangir, Azeem, Baba, gave money to the women to dance with them.

An inquiry was conducted by the police and a case booked against them after examining the video footage, said Rudra Bhaskar, SHO Chandrayangutta.

Falaknuma ASP Mohammed Majid, Rudra Bhaskar, Additional Inspector K S Prasad Varma went and examined the farmhouse to ascertain details.

Inspector Rudra Bhaskar said that based on the video, cases were registered against Parvez and the other members identified through the video. A few more of them have to be identified and whether drugs were supplied in the party also need to be investigated, police said.

