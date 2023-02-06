Chandragiri: A Telugu Desam Party follower from Chandragiri mandal in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh was cheated of Rs 1.43 lakh by a group admin of a WhatsApp group called TDP loan/ Yuvagalam Manakosam, on Sunday.

It is known that TDP MLC Nara Lokesh is on a padayatra under the name of Yuvagalam which commenced from Kuppam. A person named Manohar Chaudary from Kakinada who wanted to cash in on this name created a WhatsApp group with the synonymous name Yuvagalam Manakosam and invited people to join the group. He also informed the group members on the 29th of January that he was offering loans.

The victim belonging to Panapakam Panchayat under Chandragiri Mandal is member of the group sought a loan. On the 30th of January, Manohar Chaudhary called the victim and sought a processing fee of Rs. 3,800 and the victim paid the amount through Google Pay app.

The accused again demanded Rs 15,000 and thus he extorted Rs. 1.43 lakhs in total. Even after paying such a huge amount, he demanded another Rs 15,000, to which the victim refused and demanded his money back. Manohar Chaudhary allegedly threatened to put him in jail, and the victim then approached the police. The Chandragiri police immediately responded and seized Manohar Chaudhary's two bank accounts. A case has been registered against the fraudster and an investigation is underway.

