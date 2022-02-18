Chandragiri: 4 Including 2-year-old Child Killed In Road Accident

TIRUPATI: In a horrific road accident, four people including a child and woman were killed, when the car they were traveling in crashed into a cement-laden lorry on Friday. The incident took place near the Ithepalle in Chandragiri mandal in Chittoor district.

The passengers were travelling from Visakhapatnam towards Kanipakam in a car when the driver collided head-on with the lorry which was parked to the side. Two women, a 2-year-old child, and a man were killed on the spot, while two others were injured.

As per reports, a woman named Swati from Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam had come to Tirumala for her younger daughter’s tonsure. With their darshan scheduled on Saturday, they planned to visit the Golden Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu on Friday. The accident happened as they were en route to the place. Swati, her daughter, her younger brother Prem Kumar and another man were killed on the spot in the incident.

The car driver and another person who was injured in the accident were shifted to RUIA hospital at Tirupati and the driver's condition is stated to be critical. Tirupati West Division DSP along with the local police rushed to the spot after getting information and sent the injured to Tirupati RUIA Hospital for treatment. Traffic was disrupted on the highway and the police had a tough time extricating the bodies out of the damaged car. A case has been registered by the police who are investigating the matter.

