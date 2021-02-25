CBIT Issues Suspension To Bollineni Srinivas And Sudha Rani Accused In Bribe Case

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs(CBIC) issued suspension orders against Sreenivasa Gandhi Bollineni, who investigated several high profile multi-crore scams including that of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's quid pro quo and MP Srujana Chowdhary's GST fraud. Along with Gandhi, Chilaka Sudha Rani was also suspended in connection with Rs 5 crore bribery scandal.

Gandhi has been recently promoted from superintendent to assistant Commissioner on an ad hoc basis by CBIC of the ministry of finance. The CBI has registered an FIR against the accused but has not made any arrests.

Sudha Rani and Gandhi were connected with an investigation into a case against Infiniti Metal Products India Private Ltd and its group of companies for wrongful availing of the input tax credit. The duo conspired with other officials of the GST department and demanded Rs 5 crore bribe from the group. He had earlier worked in the ED. In July 2019, the CBI had conducted searches on properties of Gandhi, who was then an ED investigating official in several high profile cases, and found Rs 3.7 crore worth disproportionate assets.

CBI’s second FIR was issued on September 11, 2019, based on a complaint by bribe giver Satya Sridhar Reddy Jagan, director of Bharani Commodities and Hyderabad Steels.

