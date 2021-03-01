CB-CID To Probe Charges Against TN DGP Rajesh Das On Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

The CB-CID in Tamil Nadu ordered the registration of an FIR against DGP Rajesh Das and SP D Kannan. A woman IPS officer had allegations of harassment against the former Special Director-General of Police, Rajesh Das while claiming that Kannan tried to prevent her from filing an official complaint in this regard.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das and Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D Kannan have been booked under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the IPC along with sections 3 and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. In February, the Tamil Nadu government had set up a six-member inquiry committee led by additional chief secretary Jayashree Raghunandan to probe the woman IPS officer's complaint.

Responding to the charge, SP D Kannan said he was instructed by Rajesh Das to stop the woman IPS officer's vehicle and did not know that they had "bad blood between them".

"The committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (Central Act 14 to 2013) on the said complaint," the order by the Tamil Nadu Home Department said.

As per sources, the agency would also investigate the charge against Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D. Kannan that who intercepted the vehicle of the officer when she was proceeding to the police headquarters and forced her to talk to Mr Das.

