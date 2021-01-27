Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Issues Arrest Warrant Against TMC Leader Vinay Mishra  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an arrest warrant against the TMC leader Vinay Mishra on Wednesday. The Kolkata CBI court issued the warrant against Mishra in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

According to the sources, CBI requested the Kolkata court to issue a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the TMC leader.

Until now Mishra has disobeyed court’s order at least four times. He was summoned to the court, but never showed up. In connection to the India-Bangladesh border cattle smuggling case, the CBI earlier carried out multiple raids. Even the TMC leader’s house was raided.

After failing to attend any of the investigation summons, CBI has now alerted all the airports, ports and other necessary places to keep a lookout for Mishra, in case he tries to flee the country.

Mishra’s name is involved in two major cases, the cross-border cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases. Along with Mishra, Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar who was then posted at the site was also named in the case.

According to the report, the BSF Commandant helped in smuggling the cattle from India to Bangladesh. BSF Kumar and other custom officials were paid a good sum of money in order to keep their mouth shut.

Along with the above mentioned names, Mohammad Enamul Haque’s name was also mentioned in the case. He is said to be one of the key offenders.

The case was registered in September 2020. In December, CBI raided multiple premises in Kolkata including Mishra’s two residences in Kolkata. They also questioned an ASI and a constable who were posted at Malda. In January 2021, the CBI also sealed two of Mishra’s properties, including residential property in Kolkata and flat in Kaikhali.