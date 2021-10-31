Casino Win Costs Life for Hyderabad Pharma Company Owner in US

According to media reports, the CEO of a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical business was killed in a robbery attempt by a guy who followed him home from a casino after seeing him win over $10,000. Sree Ranga Aravapalli, 54, the CEO of Aurex Laboratories, was shot dead as he arrived at his house in Plainsboro, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

In a joint statement, County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Plainsboro Police Chief Fred Tavener stated that the suspected assailant, Jekai Reid-John, 27, "targeted Aravapalli in Pennsylvania and followed him home to his Plainsboro house where the incident happened."

An official said that he was charged with murder and arrested by local officials in Pennsylvania, and he is currently awaiting extradition to New Jersey. When a person is arrested in one state for a crime committed in another, authorities in that state must go through an extradition procedure in order to transport the person to the investigation or trial jurisdiction.

According to sources, police officers responding to allegations of shots fired at his residence found Aravapalli, who had sustained several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. According to officials, a detective investigation concluded that he was shot during an attempted robbery by Reid-John.

According to the Aravapalli LinkedIn profile, he headed Aurex Laboratories since 2014. He holds a master's degree in information technology from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and has previously served as the CEO of two other firms, Ezminds and ePayroll.

On Tuesday, Aravapalli won over $10,000 at the Parx Casino in Pennsylvania, and John-Reid, who witnessed him cash the winnings, followed him to his house approximately 80 kilometres away. According to investigators, once Aravapalli entered the residence, John-Reid allegedly broke through a backdoor and shot him while his wife and daughter slept upstairs, according to the station.