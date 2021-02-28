YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth To Get Special Bail in Drunken Drive Case

A well known YouTuber, Shanmukh Jaswanth was arrested by the police on Saturday when he hit three parked cars and two bikes. The incident took place at Road No.10, Jubilee Hills.

Police say that he was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and lost the control of his car. After, Shanmukh hitting the vehicles, the owners of the cars picked up an argument with him. Police who received the information from the locals reached the spot and took Shanmukh into custody. Police when tested, the reading on the breath analyser was 170mg/100 ml. The Traffic Police immediately seized the car of Shanmukh and a few cases have been registered. Cases under 337, 279, 185 sections under motor vehicle act have been filed against Shanmukh. He may get a special bail in drunken drive case.

In another incident, on Saturday, a software engineer Sudheer Reddy was killed after his car crased into median at BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. According to the reports, the deceased was completely in an inebriated state at the time of accident.