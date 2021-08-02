Car-Lorry Collision In Anantapur: 3 Lose Lives

In a tragic accident, a Bolero was hit by a trruck carrying tomatoes on National Highway 44 near Gooty in Anantapur district. Three persons lost their lives on the spot following the road mishap.

According to Gooty Circle Inspector, the Bolero vehicle and the lorry collided so badly that it took a lot of time to remove the dead bodies trapped inside the SUV. The lorry blocked the road and the tomatoes load scattered on the road creating a traffic jam at the accident spot.

The deceased were identified as Ashraf Ali, Layak Ali of Gulbarga and Khasim Mohammed of Kurnool. It is reported that they are travelling to Kurnool from Bengaluru.

The Gooty police, on getting information, rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic. A case has been registered and the police are investigating.