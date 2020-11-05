Cafe Coffee Day Cheque Bounce Case: NBW Against CCD Owner Siddhartha's Wife

The Mudigere Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against late Café Coffee day owner Siddhartha’s wife and eight others in a cheque bounce case.

K Nandish, a coffee grower in Chikkamagalur district of Karnataka, on Wednesday, alleged that Cafe Coffee Day continues to evade paying him dues totaling to over Rs 45 lakhs nor had appeared before the courts.

According to Nandish, all the cheques had bounced due to insufficient funds, amounting to Rs 45,38,554.

Speaking to the media Nandish said, “They (CCD) were supposed to appear before the court last month(6 October), but nothing has happened so far.” He had been doing business with Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co for 15 years and Siddhartha never defaulted on payments. But the situation rapidly changed since his death last July.