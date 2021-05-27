Businessman Mehul Choksi Arrested in Dominica

The fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who has been on a run was captured in Dominica. He tried escaping through the Carrabien island waters but was later caught. He is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.

The police have been after Choksi for his involvement in the Rs 12,000 crore PNB scam. He tried to flee and went missing on Sunday. The Antigua police started searching for him. Every one suspected him to have tried fleeing through the waters as there was no record of him flying out of India. The suspicion was right.

The Antigua government informed other countries to be on the lookout and pass the information in case he was sighted. Interpol was asked to give a yellow notice. According to the sources, he was caught on Tuesday night by Dominica.

Choksi had received Antigua citizenship in 2017 but now the government has said that they will be taking it away. As of now, there are talks that Dominica might hand over Choksi to Antigua.