Buses Between Karnataka-Maharashtra Suspended As Kannada Vs Marathi Fight Escalates

Bus services between Karnataka and Maharashtra will stay suspended until further notice after the Marathi vs Kannada fight has begun again in the border areas. The row has led to stone-pelting and ink-smearing campaigns on both sides over the past two days. After protesters pelted stones at Maharashtra state transport buses in Kolhapur, corporations in both states deemed the environment unsafe and withdrew their buses.

The protests started two days ago after alleged Shiv Sena members blackened Kannada signboards at the famed Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur. Videos of the incident went viral, and within 24 hours, pro-Kannada outfits in Belagavi defaced Marathi signboards.

The stoning of Maharashtra state buses in Kolhapur on Friday triggered the fight. As a precautionary measure, the Belagavi division of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) suspended 400 buses plying to Maharashtra, and the latter suspended 58 buses. Belagavi division controller Mahadevappa Munji said all Maharashtra state buses have been sent back.

