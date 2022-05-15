NEW YORK: Ten people were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon by a suspect who was wearing military gear and live-streamed the attack with a helmet camera, in what appears to be a racially motivated crime, law enforcement officials said during a news conference.

As per reports in the CNN, a white male who was said to be 18-years-old opened fire with a rifle at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others. For at least two minutes, he broadcast the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch before the service ended his transmission.

Police said he shot 11 Black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. Later, he appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on murder charges.

The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles (320 kilometres) southeast of Buffalo.

A clip apparently from his Twitch feed, posted on social media, showed him arriving at the supermarket in his car. The gunman shot four people outside the store, three fatally. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots, but a bullet that hit the gunman's bulletproof vest had no effect. The gunman then killed the guard, then stalked through the store shooting other victims, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

Police who rushed to the supermarket confronted the gunman in the vestibule. At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck," Gramaglia said. Two officers talked him into dropping the gun and then he dropped to his knees. He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.

Apparently, Payton Gendron had also made a to-do list before the attack shared by a Twitter user.

#Buffalo NY Mass Shooter posted a to do list. pic.twitter.com/RC9rDh41wn — Thieves Dared (@thievesdared) May 14, 2022

In a statement made late Saturday night, President Joe Biden expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and praise for law enforcement, adding that “a racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation.”

“Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America,” the president said. “Hate must have no safe harbor.”

