BTech Student Invites Girl Home, Rapes Her Promising Marriage In Hyderabad

Police registered a cheating case against a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a degree student at Rehmat Nagar under Jubilee Hills Police Station limits.

According to the police, Raju, an engineering student is said to have been forcing the victim to marry him for some time. And both are residents of Karmikanagar near Rehmat Nagar.

On Friday, Raju called her home to get a discussion on marriage and raped her. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a cheating case and are investigating the case.

