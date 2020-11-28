BSY Political Secretary Attempts Suicide

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary N R Santosh allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at his residence on Friday.

Santhosh was found unconscious in his reading room and his family members rushed him to MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru.

According to Santosh’s wife Pallavi, he is still unconscious and the doctors said that it would some time for him to wake up. “He was facing a lot of political pressure. He was scared that he would lose his standing,” Yediyurappa said, "I don't know why he did this. Doctors are treating him. I just spoke to him. He is still under the influence of sleeping pills but he spoke to me. I met him in the morning, he was fine. There must be something. He will tell you the reason behind this," he added.

Police reached the hospital soon after Santosh was admitted. Initial information was that Santosh was suffering from depression. However, the hospital is yet to give any statement regarding the case.