Brothel at Residential Apartment in Somajiguda Raided

Punjagutta police raided a brothel operating out of a Somajiguda apartment and arrested the organiser. Three women, who had been abducted, were rescued. The team raided the apartment after receiving a tip off and arrested one person named Shashi Kanta Polai and two clients.

Police said that, women from West Bengal were being brought in and forced into prostitution by the pimp. A case has been filed, and efforts are being made to nab the main culprit Abdullah, who is absconding.