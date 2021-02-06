Breakup Turns Violent: Jilted Lover Sets Girlfriend's Bike On Fire In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A break-up turned violent for a Bengaluru school student on Tuesday after her Ex-boyfriend threatened her and set her scooter on fire after she broke up with him.

The incident occurred within the Vidyaranyapura area of north Bengaluru after the girl broke up with him and he allegedly couldn’t deal with it.

According to a Times of India report, this was not an isolated incident. The accused named Sanjay Murthy has been visiting his Ex-girlfriend’s house repeatedly and kept threatening to hurt her ever since she broke up with him.

The victim told the police that she ended the relationship with Sanjay last year after her mother raised objections over their union. The report also mentions that Sanjay came near her house on January 12 and threatened to kill her and her mother. However, she refused to speak to him and requested him to leave the place immediately, the woman mentioned in her complaint to the Police.

Earlier this week, Sanjay returned to her residence and let loose his frustration through violence by vandalizing the girl’s two-wheeler. The report also provides information that the woman had checked CCTV footage and noticed Sanjay pouring fuel on her vehicle, and igniting the vehicle, which was found to be charred on its front portion.

Incidentally, in 2016, a man in Rome attacked his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, which led to her death. Vincenzo Paduano, who worked as a security guard, waited for his ex-girlfriend and followed her car until she parked. Paduano then lit fire to her vehicle and even after she managed to escape, he doused her with alcohol and used a cigarette lighter to set her face on fire. The woman eventually succumbed to death due to her injuries.