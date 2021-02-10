Boy Forcibly Locks Up Ex-girlfriend, Allegedly Rapes Her in Raidurgam

A man imprisoned ex-girlfriend in his house against her will and then raped her. A case was booked against him by Raidurgam Police Station.

While the offence allegedly took place on February 4, the victim approached the police with a complaint and the case was booked on February 8. Though the accused and the victim were in relation for a while, they broke up in 2019.

On February 3, 2021, the accused asked the victim to meet him through message. He wanted her to meet at his gated apartment complex in Raidurgam Police Station Limits. Soon after the victim went to his house, he allegedly grabbed her neck, dragged her into his room and raped her.

The Raidurgam police booked a case under sections 376 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

