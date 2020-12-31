Boy Fled With Money After Hitting Granny With Hammer

A 19 year-old boy from New Delhi allegedly smashed grandmother’s head with hammer after she refused to give him money. The incident took place in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Saturday. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. The grandmother, Satish Kumari (73) was lying on her chair.

According to the reports, the grandson who was in debts desperately needed some money. He went to grandma’s house on Saturday asking her to give him money. After she refused, he smashed her head with a hammer and fled, taking Rs 18,000 cash with him.

The police received information on the incident on Sunday night; hours after the incident took place. The woman has two sons out of which the elder son made the call.

The woman lived on the ground floor whereas the elder son lived on second floor of the same building. When the elder son came to her house and saw the door locked, he immediately called his younger brother to inquire, if their mother was with him.

The younger brother rushed to her house and together they broke the lock. Upon entering the room, they found the woman lying on her chair and blood all over the floor. They called the police and registered a complaint.

The boy being accused of murder is the son of the deceased woman’s elder son. The police found the boy and arrested him. The hammer was also recovered by the police.