Bowenpally Kidnap Case: Bhuma Akhila Priya Seeks Bail

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh former tourism minister in the TDP regime, Bhuma Akhila Priya was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the alleged kidnapping case on Wednesday. She has been shifted to the Chanchalguda women's jail in Hyderabad. A bail petition has been filed in the Secunderabad Court and it is reported that Akhila Priya who is in early stages of pregnancy might seek that as ground for bail. After her arrest, Akhila Priya was taken to Begumpet, interrogated for three hours, and then sent to Chanchalgudajail Her relative was said to have carried food and medicines for her .

Hyderabad police registered a case accusing her, her husband - Bhargava Ram and a close relative AV Subba Reddy in the alleged kidnap of three businessmen Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao siblings who were living in Hyderabad on January 5. The three brothers were whisked away from their residence on Tuesday night by a group of kidnappers who posed as Income Tax officials, after detaining other family members in another room. The TDP leader is alleged to have planned and executed the abduction, and was in touch with kidnappers on phone. Her husband Bhargava Ram is absconding.

Hyderabad Police commissioner Anjani Kumar, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that the police initiated a hunt for the kidnappers soon after receiving information about the abduction.

Special teams were formed and check-posts were erected on all-important roads. “After realizing that they cannot escape, the kidnappers let off the three brothers near Narsingi (on the city outskirts) at around 3.30 am Wednesday. When they switched on their cell phones, they were traced and rescued,” he said.

Old land dispute reason behind kidnap

As per details, on January 5 more than 10 -15 people in the age group of 25-40 years, speaking English and Telugu language, posing as IT officials conducted raids in the victim's house by showing fake ID Cards. They brought down the family members from the 1st floor and showed search warrants; they confined Praveen, Naveen and Sunil in the hall for the purpose of interrogating them. They confined the rest of the family members in the bedroom, locked the doors and abducted the three brothers.

Sunil's wife Sarita, who had gone to the neighbours house came home and opened the door only to see that the family were locked inside. After she opened the door, they found the three men missing. After verifying the CCTV footage they found the persons taking them away in three separate vehicles.

They realized that they were not officials and the three men were kidnapped. They suspected the involvement of their relatives A.V. Subba Reddy, Bhuma Akhila Priya, her husband Bhargava Ram and their henchmen for the kidnapping due to a pending land dispute.

On receipt of the above complaint, a case in Cr. No. 6/2021 u/s 419, 341, 342, 452, 506, 365 IPC r/w 149 IPC has been registered at Bowenpally P.S. and investigation was taken up.

Special parties were formed and Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, and with the assistance of Task Force Officials arrested Bhuma Akhila Priya from her residence in Kukatpally, Hyderabad and taken into custody.

As per reports, the kidnapping was due to an old land dispute concerning 25 acres of prime land in Hafeezpet, which was worth more than Rs 400 crores now.

In the year 2016 Praveen a former badminton player purchased the said land. As there were some issues on the land it was solved after mediation by the prime accused A.V. Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya's father, late Bhuma Nagi Reddy.

After the issues got resolved, an understanding between Praveen and A.V. Subba Reddy was executed. However, A.V. Subba Reddy did not execute his terms of understanding with Bhuma Nagi Reddy.

After the death of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, his daughter Akhila Priya approached Praveen for a share in the land. When Praveen stated that he had completed the transaction with A.V. Subba Reddy and requested her to approach him. She started threatening him of dire consequences if he did not give her a share in the land.

In the year, 2020 a case was registered in Miyapur Police Station in Cr.No. 933/2020 u/s 143, 147, 149, 150, 158, 352, 354, 426, 427, 447, 448, 452, 454, 485 r/w 34 IPC against A.V. Subba Reddy and others for trespassing and threatening the victims.

To settle scores for the share in the land Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargava Ram hatched a conspiracy and kidnapped the victims Praveen, Naveen and Sunil with the assistance of their henchmen. The police have detained several suspects and a hunt is on for all the absconding accused including Akhila Priya's husband. Further investigation is on.