Bomb Explodes Outside Sunny Leone’s Fashion Show in Imphal

Imphal: A powerful bomb blast took place near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal on Saturday a day before the visit of actress Sunny Leone. The explosion occurred in Hatta Kangjeibung area of the city.

According to reports, the explosion took place just 100 metres away from the location of the showstopper event at 6.30 am in Manipur’s capital. Reports suggest that a hand grenade was lobbed at the venue.

The bomb went off while the construction of the show's stage was underway. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

A blast occurred at Hapta Kangjeibung ground, Imphal around 6:05am Saturday. No casualties reported, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility yet. The attack is seen as an attempt to foil tomorrow’s fashion show at this venue that would have Sunny Leone as the Show Stopper. pic.twitter.com/4vnZtzjWYL — Karishma Hasnat (@karishmahasnat) February 4, 2023

Leone was scheduled to attend the fashion show conducted by the House of Ali Bridal Couture. The show was being held here to promote the brand handloom and Khadi.

