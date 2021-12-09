Body Found in Musheerabad Water Tank Was Of Missing Painter

HYDERABAD: The details of the body of a man found in a public water tank in Musheerabad on Wednesday was identified as that of Kishore. As per reports, the man who had gone missing from home was found in a decomposed state in an overhead drinking water tank in the Musheerabad area in Hyderabad 19 days later, police said on Wednesday.

During the course of the investigation, the police checked from other police stations over complaints on missing persons, and the deceased was identified as one Kishore by his family members, based on his footwear which was left outside the tank, a police official said. According to police, Pushpa had two sons and two daughters and was living in Ambedkar Nagar near the tank. Her eldest son Kishore used to do painting work. He also used to ply an auto for a living for a while. He was addicted to marijuana and alcohol and frequently fought with his family members over money issues. On October 19, he was reprimanded by his family for coming home drunk. After this, he left the house. When he did not return his family members registered a missing person case at the Chikkadpally police station on October 23. Kishore, who was missing since then, was found dead in the water tank which was close to his house on Tuesday.

Musheerabad police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating if it was murder or suicide. According to family members, Kishore's friend Madhu was taken into police custody and is being questioned.

Meanwhile, local residents in colonies that receive water from the tank are worried about their health after drinking water from the tank. Some of them have complained that there was a strange smell and change in the taste of water for the past several days. Local authorities have stopped the water supply in the area after the body was retrieved and are in the process of cleaning the tank.

Also Read: Musheerabad: Colony Residents Cry Foul After Decomposed Body Found In Public Water Tank