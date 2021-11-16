Bodies of Kids Recovered From Medak Well, Foul Play Suspected

A tragic incident happened in Medak, Telangana. Two children died and their bodies were discovered in a well in Medak district.

As per police details, Rishvant (four) and Rakshitha (two) were deceased and their bodies were identified in a well near the village of Dadaepalli.

With the support of the rescue team, the police were looking for any further bodies in the well. A police official stated that they were looking for Ranjita (25), the mother of the two missing children.

The locals believe Ranjita's husband, Raju, murdered her and their two children. They informed police that he had married another woman and used to argue with Ranjita daily. Raju was apprehended by police and was being questioned.