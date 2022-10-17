In a tragic road accident, four people were killed after a BMW car in which they were traveling rammed into a container truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

What was even more shocking was that the car was reportedly moving at an extremely high speed of 230 KM per hour minutes before the accident, and this was revealed after one of the passengers who was sitting in the car went live on Facebook while panning the camera on the speedometer, which showed the last recorded speed as 230 KM per hour.

When the driver slows down a man speaking in the video asks him not to slow down and continue at that speed. Another passenger then intervenes, asking him to take it easy. They crashed straight into the container truck and the impact was so high that the passengers were flung out of the car and died on the spot. The video has been taken off Facebook now.

